Crunchyroll Streams Ninja Collection, Umayon Spinoff Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it is streaming the Ninja Collection and UMAYON spinoff anime as part of the summer 2020 anime season.

Crunchyroll is listing that the Ninja Collection spinoff of the Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories television anime will begin streaming soon in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, (except Turkey, Russia, and Italy), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo in July. TV Tokyo 's animeteleto subscription service will stream the anime one week before it premieres on broadcast television.

The original Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories series of anime shorts featured six-minute horror stories based on urban legends in a modern day setting. The shorts draw inspiration from Shōwa-era illustrated paper theater productions.

The new Ninja Collection anime will retain the urban legend and horror elements, but will center on the Tōkeshū ninja group in Tokyo, the city where dreams and desires swirl like eddies in a river. With ancient techniques passed down through generations, the ninja are intent on wiping out the "darkness" enveloping people in the current Reiwa era.

The Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories anime's first season premiered in July 2013, and the seventh and most recent season premiered last July. The project inspired a previous spinoff, The World Yamizukan , in spring 2017. Crunchyroll streamed all seven seasons and The World Yamizukan as they aired. Sentai Filmworks licensed the first two seasons of the Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories series and released them on home video with English subtitles in 2016. Sentai Filmworks announced an English dub for the series last year.

Crunchyroll began streaming the anime of the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise 's spinoff manga series Umayon on Tuesday in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, (except Turkey, Russia, and Italy), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The anime premiered on Tokyo MX on Tuesday.

Crunchyroll began streaming a trailer:

Crunchyroll describes the story:

The horse girls are back to charm you in this special, bite-size anime. Umayon, which is currently serialized through Cygames ' very own app, Cycomics , comes alive as a cute and eye-catching anime! At a school-turned-training facility, the girls will race, perform, and train... but that's not all! Saddle up for a short-form anime that displays the laidback school days of the horse girls! Aaaaand, they're off!

Seiya Miyajima ( BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico ) is directing the anime at DMM.futureworks and W-Toon Studio . Miyajima is drawing storyboards alongside the manga's Jin Itō, and also serving as the character designer and chief animation director. Masanori Yamaguchi (Studio White) is directing the art, and Masahiro Hayashi is the compositing director of photography. Yūichi Morita is the sound director. Cygames is handling the music with Tetsuya Uchida as the music producer.

Jet Kuma launched the manga on Cygames ' Cycomi website in March 2018. The four-panel manga centers on the everyday cute lives of the characters Special Week, Silence Suzuka, and more from the franchise .

