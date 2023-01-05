Goblin Slayer Series Gets Switch, PC Game

The live-streamed "GA Fes 2023" event announced on Thursday that Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series is inspiring a game titled Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam . The game will feature an original story. It will support English and Japanese languages.

The anime is getting a second season (visual on right) in 2023.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub .

The Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown theatrical anime episode opened in Japan in February 2020. Crunchyroll launched the episode in July 2020.

SB Creative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose ( The [email protected] Neue Green for Dearly Stars ) launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. Yen Press has licensed both Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer novels and Kōsuke Kurose 's manga adaptation. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series.

Source: GA FES 2023 livestream via Hachima Kikо̄