Goblin Slayer Season 2 Anime Reveals Promo Video, Cast, Staff, 2023 Premiere

The live-streamed "GA Fes 2023" event announced on Thursday that the second season for the anime of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series will debut in 2023. The anime's official website unveiled a teaser promotional video, cast, staff, and animation studio LIDEN FILMS for the new season.

The returning cast includes:

Misato Takada ( Saiyuki Reload -ZEROIN- ) is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS . Takaharu Ozaki ( Persona 5 the Animation -The Day Breakers- , Girls' Last Tour ), who directed the anime's first season at WHITE FOX , will be chief director. Hideyuki Kurata ( Read or Die , Made in Abyss , Kamichu! ) is again in charge of series composition. Hiromi Kato ( Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut ) is designing the characters. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Golden Kamuy , Fire Force ) is returning to compose the music.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub .

The Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown theatrical anime episode opened in Japan in February 2020. Crunchyroll launched the episode in July 2020.

SB Creative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose ( The [email protected] Neue Green for Dearly Stars ) launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. Yen Press has licensed both Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer novels and Kōsuke Kurose 's manga adaptation. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series.