Akira Hiramoto's New Manga Futari Switch Launches on March 4

"Traditional romantic comedy" manga centers on high school childhood friends who have someone they like

The March issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine revealed last Friday that Akira Hiramoto 's planned new manga is titled Futari Switch , and it will debut in the magazine's next issue on March 4. The manga will have a color opening page and will feature on the issue's front cover.

The "traditional romantic comedy" manga will center on childhood friends and neighbors Shinichi and Ichigo, who go to the same high school. Both of them have someone whom they like.

Hiramoto most recently ended his RaW Hero manga in August 2020. Hiramoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in September 2020. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it published the fifth volume on July 27. The company will publish the sixth volume on February 22.

Hiramoto also drew the Me and the Devil Blues manga. The manga launched in 2004 but took a hiatus from 2008 to 2015 before publishing a few more chapters. The manga's fifth volume released in 2015. Del Rey once licensed and released the series in English.

Hiramoto launched Prison School in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in February 2011 and ended it in December 2017. The manga inspired a television anime and a live-action series, and Funimation released both adaptations in North America via streaming and home video.