Prison School's Akira Hiramoto Launches New Manga Next Year

The January 2022 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine revealed on Monday that manga creator Akira Hiramoto will launch a new as-yet untitled manga in the magazine in March 2022. The magazine teased the manga as a "traditional romantic comedy."

Hiramoto most recently ended his RaW Hero manga (seen right) in August 2020. Hiramoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in September 2020. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it published the fifth volume on July 27.

Hiramoto also drew the Me and the Devil Blues manga. The manga launched in 2004 but took a hiatus from 2008 to 2015 before publishing a few more chapters. The manga's fifth volume released in 2015. Del Rey once licensed and released the series in English.

Hiramoto launched Prison School in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in February 2011 and ended it in December 2017. The manga inspired a television anime and a live-action series, and Funimation released both adaptations in North America via streaming and home video.