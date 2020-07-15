Prison School's Akira Hiramoto Ends RaW Hero Manga

Series launched in September 2018

This year's 15th issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine announced on Tuesday that Akira Hiramoto 's RaW Hero manga will end in two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in the magazine's 17th issue on August 11.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Just remember this. In this world of ours... ...the first to die are those without guts. A portion of humanity has obtained special abilities, and two groups emerge in conflict. On the side of justice are "heroes." On the side of villainy are "monsters." For Chiaki, however, all that matters is finding work to support his younger brothers. But when a simple train ride to his latest interview takes a perverse turn, his sense of right leads him down an unexpected and uncomfortable path!

Hiramoto launched the manga in Evening in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on May 22, and will ship the sixth volume on September 23. Yen Press shipped the first volume on February 25.

Hiramoto is also currently serializing Me and the Devil Blues in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd . The manga launched in 2004 but took a six-year hiatus from 2008 to 2014. Del Rey once licensed and released the series in English.

Hiramoto launched Prison School in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in February 2011 and ended it in December 2017. The manga inspired a television anime and a live-action series, and Funimation released both in North America via streaming and home video.