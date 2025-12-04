Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Film's "Iris Out" Song Sets New Record for Kenshi Yonezu

Yonezu is 1st male solo artist to top Oricon's weekly streaming ranking for 11 consecutive weeks

Oricon revealed on Wednesday that's "IRIS OUT" song, which serves as the theme song for the film , has ranked #1 on Oricon's weekly streaming ranking for 11 consecutive weeks, making Yonezu the first male solo artist to top the ranking for that long.

The song debuted digitally on September 15, and on September 24 as part of Yonezu and Hikaru Utada 's "IRIS OUT/JANE DOE" joint double A-side single. The song has been streamed 241,776,395 times since its digital release. The song has been streamed more than 10 million times every week since it debuted.

Utada performs alongside Yonezu on "JANE DOE," itself the ending song for the same film. The song has been streamed 104,315,254 times since release, and has been in the top 3 in the same weekly streaming ranking since release.

"IRIS OUT" has also ranked #1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, and has ranked #5 for two weeks on Billboard's Global 200 chart.

The film opened on September 19 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks. The film sold 807,000 tickets for 1,251,178,500 yen (about US$8.46 million) in its opening weekend.

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has acquired worldwide theatrical rights the film. The company opened the film in theaters in the United States on October 24.

