Perennial Dusk -Kinsenka- Game Gets Switch Release

The official website for Bushiroad Games and Frontwing 's Perennial Dusk -Kinsenka- ( Hanataba wo Kimi ni Okurо̄ -Kinsenka- game announced on Tuesday that the game will get a Nintendo Switch release on April 30, along with a physical release of the PC edition.

The game's Steam page describes the story:

The human heart is but a vessel for pain. “Perennial Dusk -Kinsenka-” is a kinetic novel about how the human heart endures relentless violence and limitless cruelty. In a world where the living and the dead mingle, a group of exorcists-in-training faces horrific beings known as Maledicts. Though doomed to be mangled, gutted, and desolated by grief, they strive for whatever happiness they can find beneath the unwaning sunset.

The game launched for PC via Steam on May 29.

It features illustrations by Saine and a script by Mushi-shi creator Yuki Urushibara .

Source: Kinsenka's official website via Gematsu