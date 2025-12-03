Tsugumi Project's ippatu Launches New Manga on December 22

Shōjōhime manga is based on Chinese classic Journey to the West

Kodansha 's YanMaga website revealed on Monday that ippatu will launch a new manga titled Shōjōhime (Monkey Princess) on the website on December 22. The site noted that the story is a new interpretation of the Chinese classic Journey to the West , and describes it as an action romance story.

Image via YanMaga website © ippatu, Kodansha

ippatu began drawing the T sugumi Project ( Tora Tsugumi ) manga as an original manga in France in 2019. French publisher Ki-oon released the manga. Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine began serializing the manga in Japan in January 2021. The manga ended in September 2023. Kodansha published seven compiled book volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and released the seventh volume on September 30.

Source: YanMaga