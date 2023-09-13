ippatu's Tsugumi Project Manga Ends on Friday

Manga entered final arc in July

Tora Tsugumi

This year's 41st issue of'srevealed on Monday that's) manga will end with its next issue on Friday.

The magazine's 32nd issue announced on July 10 that the manga is entering its final arc.

Japanese artist ippatu draws the manga, and French publisher Ki-oon began releasing it as an original manga in France in 2019. Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine began serializing the manga in Japan in January 2021.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the manga's story:

In the far future, a soldier named Leon is taken from his family on a trumped-up charge and dropped into a suicide mission: Recover a dangerous weapon from a deadly place — a place ruled by huge, irradiated, mutated monsters —a place once known, 200 years ago, as Japan. He and his teammates aren't expected to survive this place. One of the scant pieces of information they have is the weapon's name: Tsugumi.

Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's second volume on August 1. The fifth volume shipped in France in December 2022.