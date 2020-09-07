Evangelion Theme 'Cruel Angel's Thesis' Tops Anisong General Election

The incomparable "Cruel Angel's Thesis" theme song from Hideaki Anno 's classic Neon Genesis Evangelion anime was the winner of TV Asahi 's "Anisong General Election 2020" television program. The two-and-a-half-hour show aired on Sunday and counted down the 30 best anime songs of all time. The special was hosted by Matsuya Onoue with guests Takaya Kamikawa , Atsuko Takahata , Rena Takeda , and Yūki Yamada. Anime character Shinnosuke " Shin-chan " Nohara appeared as a "supporter" during the special.

"Cruel Angel's Thesis" is about as mainstream as anime themes can get. Fans voted for it as the definitive anime song of the Heisei era. The song is a popular karaoke choice to the point that some amateur singers are actually tired of it. Regardless, Yoko Takahata's song continues to rank as one of the most beloved anisongs and brings in a pretty coin for its writer Neko Oikawa . Oikawa revealed in 2015 that she earns over a hundred million yen (currently equivalent to $895,000) annually in royalties from the piece. Takahata thanked fans on Twitter on Sunday for their continued support.

Shinji's voice actress Megumi Ogata also shared her gratitude for the song's success.

The "Anisong General Election 2020" program's remaining winners are also notable, namely LiSA 's chart-topper "Gurenge" from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba . The song is a favorite of Panic! at the Disco vocalist Brendon Urie and was certified plantinum last year.

See if you can find your favorite among the list.