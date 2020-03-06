LiSA's 'Gurenge' Single Ranks #1 on Billboard 'Hot Animation' Chart for 9 Consecutive Weeks

Tokyo Jihen's "Eien no Fuzai Shōmei" song debuts at #4

LiSA 's "Gurenge" single ranked #1 on Billboard Japan's "Hot Animation" chart for the February 24 to March 1 week, its ninth consecutive week in the #1 spot. The single's title song is the theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime. The single's #1 run in the chart is now the second-longest, after DAOKO 's "Uchiage Hanabi," the theme song for the Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? anime film.

The single shipped in Japan on last July.

Tokyo Jihen's "Eien no Fuzai Shōmei" (The Eternal Alibi) also debuted at #4 in the February 24 to March 1 week. The song is the theme song for the Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet film.

Source: Billboard Japan