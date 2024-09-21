Kyoto Animation Produces Anime of Keiichi Arawi's CITY Manga

Kyoto Animation revealed during a 2025 lineup livestream on Saturday that it is producing CITY The Animation , a television anime based on Keiichi Arawi 's CITY manga. The anime will debut in 2025. The anime will be the first non-sequel anime for Kyoto Animation in six years.

Taichi Ishidate ( Violet Evergarden , Beyond the Boundary ) is directing the anime at Kyoto Animation .

Image via CITY The Animation's X/Twitter account ©あらゐけいいち・講談社／CITY THE ANIMATION 製作委員会

The anime will star:

Mikako Komatsu as Midori Nagumo, a naive and innocent girl who causes incidents everywhere. Her future dream is doing fun things.

Aki Toyosaki as Niikura, a girl who keeps throwing punchlines and ends up getting involved in everything. She claims to be a completely normal girl, and her dream is to be a photographer.

Yui Ishikawa as Wako Izumi, a slightly mysterious girl, and it is unclear if she's normal or a genus.

Kyoto Animation describes the anime:

This town, is not just a normal town.

There's laughter, love and emotional moments.

An unpredictable ordinary life presented by the residents!

Exciting stuffs come one after another. Welcome to CITY .

Arawi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning in September 2016, and ended the series in February 2021. Kodansha published the 13th and final compiled book volume in April 2021.

Vertical (now Kodansha USA ) published the entire series in English. The manga is also available on Kodansha 's K MANGA service.

Arawi previously drew the Nichijou and Helvetica Standard manga, both of which Vertical also released in English. Both manga inspired the Nichijō TV anime by Kyoto Animation in 2011, which draws from stories in both manga. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.