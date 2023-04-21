I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, Premiere

©美紅・桑島黎音／KADOKAWA／いせれべ製作委員会

Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru

announced on Friday that it will begin streaming an Englishfor the anime of writerand illustrator's) light novel series on April 24.

The English cast includes:

Shawn Gann is directing the English dub with assistants Sara Ragsdale and Marcus Stimac . Zachary Davis is the ADR engineer with assistant Katie Saltkill . Clayton Browning is writing the English script with supervisor Jarrod Greene . Ry McKeand is handling ADR prep.

The anime premiered on April 6 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV . The anime streamed in advance in Japan on April 3. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is planning and producing the anime. Millepensee is producing the animation. Shin Itagaki ( Teekyū franchise , So I'm a Spider, So What? ) is the chief director and is also overseeing the series scripts. Shingo Tanabe (episode director for So I'm a Spider, So What? , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean ) is directing the anime. Hiromi Kimura is adapting the characters for animation from Rein Kuwashima 's original designs, and is also serving as chief animation director. Akiyuki Tateyama is composing the music. Tsukuyomi performs the opening theme song "Gyakuten Geki" (Turnabout Drama).

Yen Press is releasing the light novels and manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A door to another world stretches out before a boy who's been brutally bullied all his life. This alternate reality grants him access to all sorts of things, like cheat skills and a portal that lets him travel between his old and new worlds! Can this class loser turn his life around back home...?

The book franchise has 2 million copies in circulation worldwide. The 12th light novel shipped in Japan on March 17. Kadokawa pubklished the manga's fourth volume on December 26.

The franchise is getting a browser game titled Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru - Level Up wa Jinsei o Kaeta : Parallel Universe . The MMORPG will release worldwide in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean on the G123 platform. The game will be free to play but will have optional in-game purchases.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.