I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Light Novels Get TV Anime

Fantasy anime centers on bullied boy who goes to other world with cheat skills

Kadokawa announced on Friday that writer Miku and illustrator Rein Kuwashima 's I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World ( Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru ) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation. Kadokawa also revealed a teaser visual for the anime and is streaming a special promo video for the franchise.

Kadokawa also revealed commemoration illustrations from Kuwashima and manga creator Kazuomi Minatogawa .

Rein Kuwashima commemoration illustration



Kazuomi Minatogawa commemoration illustration



Yen Press is releasing the light novels and manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A door to another world stretches out before a boy who's been brutally bullied all his life. This alternate reality grants him access to all sorts of things, like cheat skills and a portal that lets him travel between his old and new worlds! Can this class loser turn his life around back home...?

The book franchise has 1.5 million copies in circulation worldwide. The 11th light novel will release on Saturday. The manga's third volume shipped on March 10.



Source: Press release