I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Franchise's New Anime Is TV Special

1st anime's main cast, staff returns for TV special

A Saturday stage event at AnimeJapan 2025 announced that the new anime for Miku and illustrator Rein Kuwashima 's I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World ( Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru ) light novel series will be a television special. The event also confirmed the returning cast and staff in an announcement video.

Returning cast for the television special includes Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Yūya Tenjō, Akari Kitō as Kaori Hōjō, and Kaori Maeda as Lexia von Arcelia.

The first I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World anime chief director Shin Itagaki is returning to direct the special at Millepensee . Hiromi Kimura also returns to design the characters, and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is again in charge of planning and production

The first anime premiered in April 2023 and aired for 13 episodes. streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English

Yen Press is releasing the light novels and manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A door to another world stretches out before a boy who's been brutally bullied all his life. This alternate reality grants him access to all sorts of things, like cheat skills and a portal that lets him travel between his old and new worlds! Can this class loser turn his life around back home...?

The book franchise has 3 million copies in circulation worldwide. The 18th light novel volume will release in Japan on May 20. The manga's sixth volume shipped in July 2024. The franchise also has three spinoff novels.

The franchise has a browser game titled Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru - Level Up wa Jinsei o Kaeta : Parallel Universe . The MMORPG released worldwide in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean on the G123 platform in July. The game is free to play but has optional in-game purchases.



