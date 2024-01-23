Shibuya Goldfish's Hiroumi Aoi Launches New Manga on February 22

The February issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on Monday that Hiroumi Aoi ( Shibuya Goldfish ) will launch a new manga titled Kemono no Ō Ma no Sekai Reconquest (Beast King Ma's World Reconquest) in the magazine's next issue on February 22.

Image via Gangan Joker magazine's website © Square Enix

The tagline in the image above says: "An epic tale of one king's 'reconquest to save the world."

Aoi's Shibuya Goldfish ( Shibuya Kingyo ) manga launched in Gangan Joker in September 2016. The manga ended in April 2021, and Square Enix published its 11th and final compiled book volume in June 2021. Yen Press licensed the manga and published the 11th volume in English in September 2022.