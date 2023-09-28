Toei Animation, Sunlight Entertainment Reveal ELEMON Animated 'Edutainment' Series

directs new animated "edutainment" series with 1st episode available now

Toei Animation and Sunlight Entertainment announced on Thursday a new animated "edutainment" series titled ELEMON , featuring the voice of Ryan Kaji, the YouTube kid phenomenon from "Ryan's World." The first episode of the series is available below.

Image courtesy of Sunlight Entertainment and Toei Animation

Sunlight Entertainment, the production studio owned by the Kaji family of the "Ryan's World" YouTube channel, describes the series:

In “ ELEMON ,” viewers will see the futuristic city of New Olympia Polis where an amazing new scientific advance has arrived, Elemon – fantastical creatures made from chemical elements. In this city lives Leo Woods, a brilliant ten-year-old inventor who dreams of one day becoming an Elemon creator, just like his hero, Professor World. One fateful morning, he achieves his dream and sets out to create a team of all-new Elemon! But with these awesome creatures also comes great danger. A mysterious group known as Team Ninja is intent on kidnapping Leo's Elemon, to steal his technology and use it for their own nefarious purposes.​ Over the course of the series, Leo, Ela, and Ryan bond with their Elemon, learn about chemistry, and battle it out with Team Ninja! ​ Each 11-minute episode is filled with comedic antics, pulse-pounding action, and heartfelt drama. “ ELEMON ” is a family-friendly adventure that activates the heart and the mind, teaching children the basics of chemistry while engaging them in a thrilling, anime-like fantasy saga.

New episodes will stream every week on the ELEMON YouTube channel, and it will have a livestream viewing party on October 1 for the show's debut. A 20-minute special will also stream for free on The Roku Channel Kids & Family streaming service on October 1. The full season of ELEMON will start streaming on the Kidoodle.TV streaming service on October 19.

English voice cast for the series are:

Shion Kaji, Ryan's father and CEO of Sunlight Entertainment, is credited for the series' original story. Toei Animation ( Dragon Ball , One Piece , The First Slam Dunk production) is credited for the original work, and RYMATION and Analyze Log Co., Ltd. co-produced the series. Poeyama ( Robot Girls NEO , Aooni The Blue Monster animation) directed the series.

Source: Press release