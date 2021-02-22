Funimation to Stream How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega Anime's English Dub

Funimation announced on Monday that it will stream the English dub for How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω , the second season of the the television anime of Yukiya Murasaki 's How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel series, as part of the spring 2021 anime season.

Funimation also announced that it will begin streaming the English dub for the television anime of Kagiji Kumanomata 's Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ( Maōjō de Oyasumi ) manga on Monday. Kira Buckland will voice Princess Syalis.

The How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω anime will premiere on April 8.

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Dagashi Kashi 2 , Black Jack ) is directing the second season at Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is returning from the first season to handle series composition, and Shizue Kaneko is again designing the characters.

Returning cast members include Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yū Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu. New cast members include Miku Itō as Lumachina Weselia, Aoi Koga as Rose, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus.

Yū Serizawa with two as-yet announced artists are performing both the opening and ending theme songs.

The Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle anime premiered on TV Tokyo on October 5. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime had 12 episodes.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sshhh! Princess Syalis is trying to get a good night's sleep. Some shut-eye. Forty winks. Catch some Z's. Long ago in olden times when people and demons lived together in—well, disharmony, really – a demon king kidnaps a human princess and imprisons her in his castle. Bereft, the princess's subjects beat their chests in anguish…until a hero arises to spearhead Project Rescue Our Princess! While waiting for her knight in shining armor, what's an imprisoned princess to do …? Teddy-bear guards with bat wings are all very well, but her dungeon cell is bo-o-o-ring! So, she decides to wile away the long hours by sleeping. Now if only she could get comfortable…and didn't suffer from insomnia…

Mitsue Yamazaki ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , Tada Never Falls in Love ) directed the series at Doga Kobo ( The Helpful Fox Senko-san , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun ). Yoshiko Nakamura ( Kabukibu! , Hiiro no Kakera - The Tamayori Princess Saga ) was in charge of the series scripts. Ai Kikuchi ( New Game! , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? ) designed the characters. Sumie Noro ( Tada Never Falls in Love , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? episode director) was the assistant director, Chiaki Nakajima ( Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily , Love Lab ) was the sub character designer, and Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Mr. Osomatsu , Sarazanmai ) was the composer. ORESAMA performed the anime's ending theme song "Gimmme!"

Source: Funimation (link 2)