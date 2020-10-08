News
6 More Fall Season Anime Reveal Episode Counts
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Golden Kamuy, Sleepy Princess, Akudama Drive, Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear run for 12 episodes
The following anime revealed their episode counts recently:
- Golden Kamuy season 3: 12 episodes (episodes 25-36 of the overall franchise. Will have three home video releases on January 29, February 26, and March 26)
- Talentless Nana: 13 episodes (Three home video releases on December 23, January 27, and February 24)
- Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle: 12 episodes (Three home video releases on December 16, February 17, and April 21)
- Akudama Drive: 12 episodes (Six home video releases on December 25, January 29, February 26, March 26, April 28, and May 28)
- Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear: 12 episodes (Three home video releases on January 27, February 24, and March 24)
- Ikebukuro West Gate Park: 12 episodes (Two box sets on January 27 and February 24)
Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming Golden Kamuy season 3. Funimation is streaming Talentless Nana, Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, Akudama Drive, Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear, and Ikebukuro West Gate Park.
Sources: Golden Kamuy anime's website via Ota-Suke, Talentless Nana anime's website via Ota-Suke, Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle anime's website via Ota-Suke, Akudama Drive anime's website via Ota-Suke, Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear anime's website via Ota-Suke, Ikebukuro West Gate Park anime's website via Ota-Suke