4 More Fall Season Anime Reveal Episode Counts

The following anime revealed their episode counts recently:

Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU ( Higurashi: When They Cry - New ): 24 episodes (Five home video releases on February 24, March 24, April 28, May 26, June 30)

( ): 24 episodes (Five home video releases on February 24, March 24, April 28, May 26, June 30) Adachi and Shimamura : 12 episodes (Four home video releases on December 2, January 6, February 3, March 3)

: 12 episodes (Four home video releases on December 2, January 6, February 3, March 3) Maesetsu! : 12 episodes (Four home video releases on December 23, January 27, February 24, March 24)

: 12 episodes (Four home video releases on December 23, January 27, February 24, March 24) Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM : 12 episodes (Six home video releases on December 25, January 29, February 26, March 26, April 28, May 28)

Funimation is streaming Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU , Adachi and Shimamura , and Maesetsu! , and Sentai Filmworks has licensed Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM .