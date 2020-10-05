News
6 Fall Season Anime Reveal Episode Counts
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Love Live! Nijigasaki, Hypnosis Mic, DanMachi III run for 12 episodes
The following anime revealed their episode counts over the weekend:
- By the Grace of the Gods: 12 episodes (Three-volume Blu-ray Disc release in Japan on January 13, February 10, and March 10)
- Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-: 12 episodes (Three-volume Blu-ray Disc release in Japan on January 8, February 3, and March 3)
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III: 12 episodes (Four-volume Blu-ray Disc release in Japan on December 23, January 29, February 26, and March 26)
- Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club: 13 episodes (Seven-volume Blu-ray Disc release in Japan on December 24, January 27, February 25, March 26, April 27, May 26, and June 25)
- KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will: 26 episodes
- Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima: 13 episodes (Five-volume Blu-ray Disc release in Japan on December 23, February 10, March 17, April 14, and May 19)
Funimation is streaming By the Grace of the Gods, King's Raid, and Hypnosis Mic. Crunchyroll is streaming Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III, and Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club.
Sources: By the Grace of the Gods anime's website, Iwa-Kakeru! anime's website, DanMachi III anime's website via Ota-Suke (link 2, link 3); Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime's website, King's Raid's official PLUG community site, Hypnosis Mic anime's website via @AIR_News01 (link 2, link 3)