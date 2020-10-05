News
6 Fall Season Anime Reveal Episode Counts

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Love Live! Nijigasaki, Hypnosis Mic, DanMachi III run for 12 episodes

The following anime revealed their episode counts over the weekend:

Funimation is streaming By the Grace of the Gods, King's Raid, and Hypnosis Mic. Crunchyroll is streaming Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III, and Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club.

Sources: By the Grace of the Gods anime's website, Iwa-Kakeru! anime's website, DanMachi III anime's website via Ota-Suke (link 2, link 3); Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime's website, King's Raid's official PLUG community site, Hypnosis Mic anime's website via @AIR_News01 (link 2, link 3)

