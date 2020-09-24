Crunchyroll to Stream Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-, 'With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun' Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will stream the Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- , With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III anime, and the third season of the Golden Kamuy anime, as part of the fall 2020 anime season.

Crunchyroll will stream the Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- television anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Asahi Broadcasting (ABC) will launch a new late-night anime block named "ANiMAZiNG!!!" on its network of affiliates throughout Japan on October 3 with Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- . The block will air on Saturday nights at 2:00 a.m. (effectively Sunday morning).

Ryūdai Ishizaka 's original Iwa-Kakeru! -Climbing Girls- manga and its follow-up Iwa-Kakeru! -Try a new climbing- center around girls who compete in sport climbing, particularly climbing artificially constructed walls while making full use of one's mind and body. First-year high school student Konomi Kasahara discovered this sport at Hanamiya Girls' High School after training her mind with puzzle games during junior high school. Her life changed the moment she stumbled across her new school's climbing wall, which led her into the school's climbing team.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime of Hidekichi Matsumoto 's Inu to Neko Docchimo Katteru to Mainichi Tanoshii (I Enjoy Raising Both a Dog and a Cat Every Day) manga in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The series of shorts will premiere on October 2 at about 25:50 (effectively, on October 3 at about 1:50 a.m.) within the Super Animeism block on MBS , TBS , and 26 affiliates. It will also start within the Marutto! Saturday program, which runs from 5:30 to 7:00 a.m., on October 3, and then run on the BS-TBS station on October 3 at 10:58 a.m.

The manga recounts Matsumoto's daily life while raising both a sweet, innocent dog and a "devilishly vicious yet adorable" cat. Everyday, there is laughter and even a tear or two.



Crunchyroll will stream Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III , the third anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's light novel series in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, the U.K., Scotland, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The anime will premiere on October 2 after a delay from July to "October or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Sentai Filmwoks has licensed the season. HIDIVE will begin streaming the third season on October 2 at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

The third season will feature a returning staff and cast. Rina Hidaka joins the cast as the character Wiene, who was teased at the end of the final episode of the second season.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.



Crunchyroll will stream the Golden Kamuy anime's third season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The anime will premiere on October 5 on Tokyo MX , YTV , Sapporo TV , and BS11 . The anime will also also stream on Fuji on Demand.

Viz Media is releasing Satoru Noda 's manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

The first television anime season of Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . The second season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation began streaming an English dub later that month.

Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll