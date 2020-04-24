Iwa-Kakeru! -Climbing Girls- Manga & Sequel Get TV Anime

BLADE animates Ryūdai Ishizaka's story of girls competing in sport climbing

A website opened on Friday to announce Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-, a television anime of Ryūdai Ishizaka's Iwa-Kakeru! -Climbing Girls- manga and its follow-up Iwa-Kakeru!! -Try a new climbing-.

The two manga center around girls who compete in sport climbing, particularly climbing artificially constructed walls while making full use of one's mind and body. First-year high school student Konomi Kasahara discovered this sport at Hanamiya Girls' High School after training her mind with puzzle games during junior high school. Her life changed the moment she stumbled across her new school's climbing wall, which led her into the school's climbing team.

The main cast members are:

Sumire Uesaka as Konomi Kasahara, a genius at puzzle games who is a novice at sports climbing, but she has an eye for spotting the right moves to make

as Konomi Kasahara, a genius at puzzle games who is a novice at sports climbing, but she has an eye for spotting the right moves to make Yui Ishikawa as Jun Uehara, the first-year "Hanamiya Speedster" who has devoted her life to climbing since she was little

Aina Suzuki as Sayo Yotsuba, the second-year student and team captain known among girls' high school climbing teams as one of the "three climbing princesses"

Miyu Tomita as Nonoaka Sugiura, a second-year student and Sayo's close friend on the team



Tetsuro Amino ( Broken Blade , Macross 7 , Shiki ) is directing the anime at BLADE , and Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , GA: Geijutsuka Art Design Class ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yoshihiro Watanabe ( Heaven's Lost Property , The Testament of Sister New Devil ) is designing the characters, and Tsubasa Ito is composing the music.

Ishizaka launched the first manga on Cygames ' Cycomi website on December 5, 2017, and Shogakukan released the first compiled volume of the second manga digitally on February 28. The Tokyo Olympics will be the first Olympics with sport climbing as an official event.

Source: Comic Natalie