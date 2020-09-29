Funimation to Stream The Day I Became a God, Hypnosis Mic, Warlords of Sigrdrifa Anime

unimation announced on Tuesday that it will stream The Day I Became a God , Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima , and Warlords of Sigrdrifa anime from Aniplex for the fall 2020 season.

Funimation will begin streaming The Day I Became a God ( Kami-sama ni Natta Hi ), the third original anime from Key , Aniplex , and P.A. Works , on October 10. Funimation began streaming an English-subtitled trailer:

FThe anime will premiere on October 10 at 24:00 (effectively, October 11 at midnight) on the Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , BS11 , and ABC TV channels. The series will also run on Metele ( Nagoya TV ), Toyama Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , Broadcasting System of San-in , Nagasaki Cultural Broadcasting, TV Kanagawa , and AT-X .

A program streamed in July outlined the story:

One day during Yōta Narukami's last summer vacation of high school, a girl named Hina suddenly appears and proclaims herself "the All-Knowing God." Hina announces to the thoroughly confused Yōta, "The world will end in 30 days." Yōta then witnesses Hina's god-like powers of prophecy, convincing him that her powers are real. Hina's naive innocence belies her powers, and she decides to live at Yōta's home for some reason. Thus begins an eventful summer before the end of the world.

Jun Maeda is credited with the original work and as scriptwriter, and Yoshiyuki Asai (Charlotte, Fate/Apocrypha ) is directing the anime. Na-Ga is returning from many other Visual Art's/Key projects as the original character designer. P.A. Works is animating the series.

Funimation will begin streaming Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima , the television anime of the Hypnosis Mic mixed-media franchise , on October 2. The company began streaming an English-subtitled trailer:

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV on October 2; on MBS and TV Aichi on October 3; and on Animax on October 17. The show will begin streaming on Abema TV on October 2.

Funimation describes the anime:

Based on the hit multimedia project and produced by A-1 Pictures ( Sword Art Online , Your Lie in April ), HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima looks at a world where people fight over territory not with guns, but with Hypnosis Mics, mysterious weapons that can directly affect a person's mind. Follow Buster Bros!!!, Mad Trigger Crew, Fling Posse and Matenro, four rap divisions led by former members of the legendary crew, The Dirty Dawg, as they struggle over each other's turf through rap battles.

Katsumi Ono ( Hataraki Man , Senki Zesshō Symphogear sequels, Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Girly Air Force ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures , and Minako Shiba ( Black Butler , DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- , .hack//SIGN , Noir ) is designing the characters for animation. Shin Yoshida ( Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise , Zone of the Enders ) is in charge of the series scripts.



Funimation will begin streaming Aniplex 's original anime Warlords of Sigrdrifa ( Senyoku no Sigrdrifa ) on October 3. The company began streaming an English-subtitled trailer:

The anime's first episode will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and other channels as a one-hour special on October 3.

In the anime's original story, the Pillars suddenly appeared above Earth, threatening all life. A god who called himself Odin came to the aid of humanity as it was driven to near complete defeat. To counter the Pillars, Odin declared a counterattack by bequeathing humanity with the battle maidens Walküres and the "herocraft" as their wings.

Several years later, the battle between humanity and Pillars rages on, with men supporting the Walküres as they soar through the treacherous skies to save the world.

Japan is no exception. Three Walküres confront the giant Pillar looming over sacred Mt. Fuji. Each Walküre is skilled, but each also has issues. And now, an ace pilot has arrived from Europe.

"Now is the time to fight back, humanity. The day of reckoning has arrived. The time of Ragnarok draws nears."

Hirotaka Tokuda ( Record of Grancrest War , Sword Art Online: Alicization episode director) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Takumi Yokota ( Mitsuboshi Colors , Wave, Listen to Me! ) is adapting Takuya Fujima 's original character designs for animation. Graphinica is handling the CG animation. Shigeo Komori ( From the New World , High School Fleet ) and Hajime Hyakkoku ( Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend , New Game! ) are composing the music.

Source: Funimation