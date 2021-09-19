Manga creator Kiseki Himura revealed on Monday that the short anime of his Getsuyōbi no Tawawa ( Tawawa on Monday ) illustrations has a new second season titled Getsuyōbi no Tawawa 2 ( Tawawa on Monday Two ), with the first episode already streaming on Abema TV . Future episodes will be available every Monday at 7:00 a.m. JST.

Crunchyroll is already streaming the first episode with English subtitles. Southeast Asian anime distributor Muse Asia is also streaming the first episode with English subtitles.

The returning cast members include Sayaka Harada as Ai-chan, Ai Kayano as Kōhai-chan, Shizuka Ishigami as Volley-bu-chan, Junji Majima as Onii-san, and Yasuaki Takumi as Senpai. The new cast members include:

Almost all of the main staff and the animation studio is completely different from the previous season. Yuki Ogawa is the director of the new season at Yokohama Animation Lab , replacing director Kosuke Murayama and studio PINE JAM from the previous season. Hajime Kamoshida , who previously worked with Himura in the Just Because! anime, is in charge of the series scripts. Tensho Sato ( Gamers! ) is the new character designer. Yukari Yasuda is the art director, while Yuichi Furuichi is the color key artist. Koujirou Hayashi is the compositing director of photography, and Ayako Tan is editing. Jin Aketagawa , the only returning staff member, is once again the audio director.

A Blu-ray Disc of the 12 streamed episodes plus a 13th unstreamed episode will ship on December 13, and a set of both seasons will be available on the same day.

The first 12-episode season of anime shorts debuted on YouTube in October 2016, but YouTube removed the first episode before restoring it within the same week. Starting from the second episode, NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan relaunched the series on Nico Nico Video. The anime's Blu-ray Disc included two unreleased episodes.

Himura publishes new illustrations for the series every Monday on his Twitter account. The manga also began serializing in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2020. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on August 2.

Himura also drew the Sword Art Online: Progressive manga.

