Tawawa on Monday Manga Gets Serialization in Weekly Young Magazine

This year's 50th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Kiseki Himura 's Getsuyōbi no Tawawa ( Tawawa on Monday ) illustrations are inspiring a new manga serialization that will debut in the magazine's next issue on November 16. The manga will have opening color pages.

Himura publishes new illustrations for the series every Monday on his Twitter account.

The illustrations inspired a 12-episode short anime. NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan debuted the first episode on YouTube in October 2016, but YouTube removed the first episode before restoring it within the same week. Starting from the second episode, NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan relaunched the series on Nico Nico Video. The anime's Blu-ray Disc included two unreleased episodes.

The anime follows a salaryman who has a chance meeting with a girl named Ai on the train. They begin to meet every Monday on the train, with the man serving as her "bodyguard" on the crowded commute while they chat.

Himura also drew the Sword Art Online: Progressive manga.