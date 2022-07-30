Denpa Licenses Short Game, Tawawa on Monday Manga

Both launch in late 2023

Manga publisher Denpa announced at its Otakon panel on Saturday that it has licensed Mitsuru Adachi 's Short Game manga anthology and Kiseki Himura 's Tawawa on Monday ( Getsuyōbi no Tawawa ) manga, and will release both in late 2023.

Adachi launched the Short Game anthology of baseball stories in 1985.

Adachi is best known for his popular Touch and Mix manga, which are both set in the same world. Touch ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1981 to 1986, and inspired a television anime, three anime films, and a live-action film. Mix launched in Gessan in 2012. The manga inspired the television anime Mix: Meisei Story , which premiered in April 2019.

Adachi's Short Program stories are a collection of stories about youth and romance, centering on different themes or activities, such as sports, detective stories, or the supernatural. Shogakukan published the manga in 1988, and re-printed it in a new edition in 2005, and again in 2013. Viz Media published the manga in 2000.

Denpa will begin releasing the special edition Blue Version of Tawawa on Monday in late 2023.

The manga series began in 2015 as blue-colored weekly pin-ups posted on artist Kiseki Himura 's Twitter account. The main character, Ai, is a high school girl with large breasts who encounters a businessman on the train ride to school. The girl's regular appearance on the train brightens up the man's gloomy Monday commute.

Himura publishes new illustrations for the series every Monday on his Twitter account. The manga also began serializing in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2020. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on April 4, and it will publish the fifth volume on August 1.

The manga inspired a 12-episode season of anime shorts that debuted on YouTube in October 2016, but YouTube removed the first episode before restoring it within the same week. Starting from the second episode, NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan relaunched the series on Nico Nico Video. The anime's Blu-ray Disc included two unreleased episodes.

Tawawa on Monday 2 ( Getsuyōbi no Tawawa 2 ), the anime's second season began streaming on Abema TV in September 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming both seasons.