Kageki Shojo!! Manga Goes on 1-Issue Break

Manga returns on March 28

© Kumiko Saiki, Hakusensha, Seven Seas Entertainment

Kageki Shojo!!

The April issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that'smanga will take a break due to the author's circumstances. The manga will resume in the next issue on March 28.

Saiki serialized the original manga under the title Kageki Shoujo ! (with one exclamation mark) in Shueisha 's Jump Kai magazine from 2012 to 2014, and ended the original serialization after the magazine ceased publication in October 2014.

Saiki then launched the ongoing sequel manga under the title Kageki Shoujo!! (with two exclamation marks) in Hakusensha 's Melody magazine in 2015. The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in Kodansha 's 44th annual Manga Awards in 2020.

Shueisha published the original manga in two volumes, but re-released the series in one compiled volume in March 2019 with the title Kageki Shoujo!! Season Zero . Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in one omnibus volume in English under the title Kageki Shoujo!! The Curtain Rises . Seven Seas is also releasing Kageki Shojo!! in English.

Seven Seas describes the story:

Ever since she was a little girl, Sarasa has wanted to play the role of Oscar as part of the Kouka Acting Troupe, an all-female acting troupe similar to the Takarazuka Revue. But before she can do that, she has to attend two years at the Kouka School of Musical and Theatrical Arts. As Sarasa practices singing, dancing, and acting, she grows closer to the other girls in her year, including her roommate, the stoic former J-idol, Ai. Though Sarasa is great at making friends, her outspoken nature and grand ambitions earn her lots of enemies as well.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2021. Funimation streamed the series and also streamed an English dub . Funimation then released the series on home video.