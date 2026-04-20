Aki Kusaka Launches New Manga on May 20

This year's combined 10th and 11th issue of Shueisha 's Margaret magazine announced on Monday Aki Kusaka will launch a new manga titled Ao to Haru in the 12th issue on May 20. The magazine teases the youth love story manga will center on a popular young man who has a shocking encounter.

Image via Margaret magazine's website © Aki Kusaka, SHUEISHA Inc.

Kusaka ended the Dōse Nakunara Koi ga Ii (If I'm Going to Cry Anyway, Love is Fine) manga in the 11th volume on February 25. Kusaka launched the series in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine in December 2022.

Kusaka launched the Let's Do It Already! manga in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine in May 2020. The series ended in November 2022 with nine volumes. Viz Media publishes the series in English.