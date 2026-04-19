Wit Studio Animates 2nd Orangestar Song for Music Video

Image via www.youtube.com ©Orangestar

The Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring anime series presented a music video animated by Wit Studio for the series' ending theme song, “Hana Ikada,” on Sunday. Vocaloid producer Orangestar composed the song and wrote the song's lyrics, while his wife, Kase , provided the vocals. GOKINJYO 's Hiro Nagasuna directed the video.

Wit Studio previously animated the music video for the anime's opening theme song “Petals.”

Agents of the Four Seasons premiered on March 28 on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels (as well as on various streaming services in Japan) at 24:00 JST (effectively, March 29 at 12:00 a.m. JST). The anime is also airing on MBS , CBC TV , RKB Mainichi Broadcasting , and Hokkaido Broadcasting. Crunchyroll is streaming the series with an English dub.

The Agents of the Four Seasons anime adapts Kana Akatsuki 's novel series of the same name. Nappa Komatsuda launched a manga adaptation of Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in July 2022. Yuriko Asami later launched a separate manga titled Shunka Shūtō Daikōsha Moka Momoyo ( Agents of the Four Seasons : Hundred Songs, Hundred Leaves) in May 2023 on the KadoComi website.