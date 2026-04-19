'Go for It, Nakamura!' Anime Casts Yō Taichi

Taichi voices Occult Horror Club president Reiko Aokiyama in episode 4 on Wednesday

Aniplex announced that Yō Taichi is joining the cast of the television anime of Syundei 's Go for It, Nakamura! ( Ganbare! Nakamura-kun!! ) boys-love manga on Monday. Taichi voices Reiko Aokiyama, a third-year student at Hoshimi High School and the president of the Occult Horror Club. The character will appear in the anime's fourth episode on Wednesday.





Image courtesy of Aniplex ©Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project





Image courtesy of Crunchyroll ©Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project

Seven Seas licensed the romantic comedy manga, and it describes the story:

Nakamura is a shy boy who falls in love at first sight with one of his classmates–his dreamy high school classmate, Hirose. But there's a problem: they haven't met yet. And Nakamura is a total klutz who might bungle things before they even begin!

The anime stars:

Aoi Umeki ( Pop Team Epic ) is directing the anime and also co-writing the scripts and designing the characters. Drive is animating the series. Naoki Yoshibe ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure animation director) is the assistant director, and Yasuko Aoki ( Phantom of the Idol , Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister ) of Studio Monado is both co-writing and overseeing the series scripts. Ayana Tsujita ( The Demon Prince of Momochi House ) is composing the music.

Yasuyuki Okamura and Kento Nakajima perform the opening theme song "Shunpatsuteki ni Koi Shiyо̄" (Let's Fall in Love Instantly). A previous promo video for the show had previewed Senri Oe's song "Glory Days" and Princess Princess ' song "Sekai de Ichiban Atsui Natsu" (The World's Hottest Summer).

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on April 1 at 24:30 (effectively April 2 at 12:30 a.m.). The show's first and second episodes premiered together online exclusively on Hulu on April 1 at 24:30, and then each new episode will premiere a week earlier on Hulu before the television broadcast in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Crunchyroll is streaming an English dub for the anime.

Syundei first published the original Go for It, Nakamura! manga as a short in Akaneshinsha 's boys-love anthology Opera in December 2014, but began publishing new chapters in the magazine in June 2015. Akaneshinsha published one compiled book volume for the manga in May 2017.

Syundei launched a sequel titled Go for It Again, Nakamura! ( Motto Ganbare! Nakamura-kun!! ) in Opera in June 2017. Akaneshinsha published the manga's volume in August 2021. Seven Seas published the sequel.

Syundei recently deleted their X (formerly Twitter ) account after describing dealing with alleged online harassment, regarding their illustrations and character depictions in the Go For It, Nakamura-kun! manga.

Source: Press release