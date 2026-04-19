Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Game Gets New 'Super Limit Breaking NEO' DLC

DLC introduces over 30 new characters, customizable costumes, super attacks, 4 new stages

The "Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026" event announced on Sunday that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero , the new game in the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi arena fighter franchise, will get a new "Super Limit Breaking NEO" DLC in summer 2026. The game will also introduce a new game mode in a free update.

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The DLC will include over 30 new characters, over 20 new customizable costumes and super attacks, and four new stages.

The new battle mode will feature gameplay where players travel to unique locations to complete missions and upgrade their characters.

The game added a new DLC update in January adding new playable characters such as Super Android 17, King Piccolo, and Super Saiyan Bardock, as well as new costumes, moves, battle stages, and a new mode.

A separate free update for the game added single player mode Mission 100 on January 26.

The game launched in October 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game had a Premium Collector's Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and an Ultimate Edition. These editions allowed customers to play the game three days early.

The Switch 2 and Switch versions of the game launched on November 14.