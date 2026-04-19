Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Game Gets 'Future Saga Chapter 4' DLC in Summer

"FUTURE SAGA Chapter 4" launches as final DLC

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event in Los Angeles on Sunday that the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game's final DLC, the "FUTURE SAGA Chapter 4," will launch this summer.

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The event also announced the "Age 1000" game project is actually Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 , the third entry in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse game series which will launch in 2027.

The "FUTURE SAGA Chapter 3" DLC launched on October 30. The DLC added Golden Frieza (Ultra Supervillain) and the Dragon Ball Super version of Broly. New skills, parallel quests, costumes, accessories, and loading screen illustrations were also included in the update.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2's second chapter DLC added Jiren (Full Power, Ultra Supervillain), God of Destruction Belmod, and Goku (Mini) in November 2024. "Future Saga Chapter 1" added Broly (Restrained) in May 2024. The DLC also includes Vegeta (Super Saiyan God), Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé), Android 18 (DB Super) and Videl (DB Super). The Extra Missions include the Broly Arc, the Goku Black Arc, and the Vegeta Arc.

The Dragon Ball Daima DLC added Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta, both from the new anime, on May 22. The DLC also added eight costumes, including ones based on Glorio and Panzy.

Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment America's Twitter account © B.S./S., T.A., BNEI

Bandai Namco released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game launched for Google 's now-defunct Stadia gaming platform in December 2019. The company released the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in May 2024. The game got a PS5 release in Japan in the same month.

The first Dragon Ball Xenoverse game shipped for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 in Japan, Europe, and North America in February 2015. The game also debuted on PC via Steam in the same month.