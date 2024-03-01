Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Game's PS5, Xbox Series X|S Versions Launch on May 24

Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment America's Twitter account © B.S./S., T.A., BNEI

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

America announced on Friday that it will release thegame for5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 24. The game will get a PS5 release in Japan on May 23.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will be able to upgrade their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games, respectively, and transfer saved data.

The company released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game launched for Google 's now-defunct Stadia gaming platform in December 2019.

The first Dragon Ball Xenoverse game shipped for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 in Japan, Europe, and North America in February 2015. The game also debuted on PC via Steam in the same month.

Sources: Dragon Ball franchise 's website, Bandai Namco Entertainment America's Twitter account via Gematsu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.