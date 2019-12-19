Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Game Launches on Stadia

New Google game streaming platform debuted on November 19

Bandai Namco Entertainment America released the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game for Google 's Stadia game platform on Tuesday.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game's third DLC "Extra Pack" launched in August 2018, and the fourth DLC "Extra Pack" featuring the characters "Super Saiyan Full Power Broly" and SSGSS Gogeta launched in December 2018. The game added the DLC characters Ribrianne and Super Saiyan God Vegeta as part of "Ultra Pack 1" in June.

The first Dragon Ball Xenoverse game shipped for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 consoles in Japan, Europe, and North America in February 2015. The game also debuted on PC via Steam in the same month. The game series has shipped more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Source: Press release