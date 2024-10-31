Interest
Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part IV
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Halloween is a time to let creativity flow and become something different for a day. While some dress up as favorite anime and manga characters, sometimes a simple witch, ghost, vampire, or a princess is the way to go. The anime and manga world is full of those witches, ghosts, vampires and princesses.
2.5 Dimensional Seduction
Bleach: Rebirth of Souls/Bandai Namco
Dragon Ball
Happy Halloween!— DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) October 31, 2024
Who'd you like to absorb to transform?#DragonBallOfficial #dragonball pic.twitter.com/EIFA4IpycR
FFVII Remake
Happy Halloween！⚰️🪦🍬🍭🍫— FFVII REMAKE (@FFVIIR_CLOUD) October 31, 2024
ステキ ナ ハロウィン ヲ🔪#FF7R #FF7リバース pic.twitter.com/vkzTjkIgJm
Kyuryu Z
Minori Inaba
本日はハロウィン🎃— 稲葉みのり🍙バツハレ連載中 (@inabaminori) October 31, 2024
画像は先日掲載のハロウィンイラストの一部です
本日発売のヤングジャンプ にて
バツハレ125話！掲載！#バツハレ
よろしくお願いいたします🎃 pic.twitter.com/HR8XIsCEM9
Today is Halloween🎃
The image is a part of the Halloween illustration published the other day.
Batsuhare Chapter 125 is published in today's issue of Young Jump!
Please enjoy Batsuhara🎃
Mitsuru Miura
Pokémon
みんなで一緒にハロウィンパーティ🎃— 【公式】ポケモン情報局 (@poke_times) October 31, 2024
みなさんも #ポケモン たちと #ハロウィン を楽しみましょう👻#ポケモンSV pic.twitter.com/78AzYEsiwj
Let's all have a Halloween party 🎃
Let's all enjoy Pokémon Halloween👻
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
Yashin
Did we miss any Halloween messages? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!