Interest
Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part IV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Pokémon, Re:Zero, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, Dragon Ball, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction, FFVII Remake, and more!

Halloween is a time to let creativity flow and become something different for a day. While some dress up as favorite anime and manga characters, sometimes a simple witch, ghost, vampire, or a princess is the way to go. The anime and manga world is full of those witches, ghosts, vampires and princesses.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction

2.5_seduction
Image via 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime's X/Twitter account
©橋本悠／集英社・リリサ製作委員会

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls/Bandai Namco

bleach_rebirth_of_souls
Image via Bleach: Rebirth of Souls game's X/Twitter account
©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Dragon Ball

FFVII Remake

Kyuryu Z

kyuryuz
Image via Kyuryu Z's X/Twitter account
©キュルZ

Minori Inaba

Today is Halloween🎃

The image is a part of the Halloween illustration published the other day.

Batsuhare Chapter 125 is published in today's issue of Young Jump!

Please enjoy Batsuhara🎃

Mitsuru Miura

miura_mitsuru
Image via Mitsuru Miura's X/Twitter account
©三浦みつる

Pokémon

Let's all have a Halloween party 🎃

Let's all enjoy Pokémon Halloween👻

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

re-zero
Image via Re:Zero Starting Life in Another World series' X/Twitter account
©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活製作委員会 ©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活2製作委員会 ©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活3製作委員会

Yashin

yashin_01
Image via Yashin's X/Twitter account
©ヤシン
yashin_02
Image via Yashin's X/Twitter account
©ヤシン

Did we miss any Halloween messages? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part III
