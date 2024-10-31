×
Interest
Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part V

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Golden Kamuy, The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest, Naruto, Square Enix, and more!

All the creepy-crawlies are out on Halloween and that makes it thriller night. But we ain't afraid of no ghosts, and neither is the anime and manga world.

Akira Himekawa

himekawa_akira
Image via Akira Himekawa's X/Twitter account
©姫川明

Golden Kamuy

Today, October 31, is Halloween!!
Introducing Edogai-kun and Kaijin Obencho, who will be showing off their best costumes (!?) from Golden Kamuy!
The special Halloween images created in 2018 and 2022 are also available!
2018: https://kamuy-anime.com/special/download/index01420000.html
2022: https://kamuy-anime.com/special/download/halloween2022.html

The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest

healer_who_was_banished
White board: Happy Halloween
Image via The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, is, In Fact, the Strongest series' X/Twitter account
©影茸・鳴海みわ／双葉社・「パーティーから追放されたその治癒師、実は最強につき」製作委員会 2024

Kouji Seo

seo_kouji
Image via Kouji Seo's X/Twitter account
©瀬尾公治

Kurano

A cat that refuses… Halloween🐈‍⬛

Masaya Ziki/Kakkoii Onna no Ko to 12cm

ziki_masaya_01
Image via Masaya Ziki's X/Twitter account
©直正也

ziki_masaya_02
Image via Masaya Ziki's X/Twitter account
©直正也／COMICSMART INC.

Manami Suagano

sugano_manami
Image via Manami Suagano's X/Twitter account
©菅野マナミ

Minako Uchida

uchida_minako_01
Image via Minako Uchida's X/Twitter account
©内田美奈子
uchida_minako_02
Image via Minako Uchida's X/Twitter account
©内田美奈子

Naruto

Today is Halloween!
What is your favourite costume?

Square Enix

square_enix
Image via Square Enix's X/Twitter account
©SQUARE ENIX

Did we miss any Halloween messages? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part IV
