Interest
Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part V
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
All the creepy-crawlies are out on Halloween and that makes it thriller night. But we ain't afraid of no ghosts, and neither is the anime and manga world.
Akira Himekawa
Golden Kamuy
本日10月31日はハロウィン!!— TVアニメ『ゴールデンカムイ』公式 (@kamuy_anime) October 31, 2024
TVアニメ『#ゴールデンカムイ』にて渾身の仮装(!?)を披露する江渡貝くんと怪人オベンチョをご紹介ッ！
2018年と2022年に制作されたハロウィンスペシャル画像も配布中ッ!!
2018年：https://t.co/jF5tLz6cSs
2022年：https://t.co/C0B14Bh6b6#ハロウィン #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/n3XKikSWG1
Today, October 31, is Halloween!!
Introducing Edogai-kun and Kaijin Obencho, who will be showing off their best costumes (!?) from Golden Kamuy!
The special Halloween images created in 2018 and 2022 are also available!
2018: https://kamuy-anime.com/special/download/index01420000.html
2022: https://kamuy-anime.com/special/download/halloween2022.html
The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest
Kouji Seo
Kurano
#ハロウィン …を拒否する猫🐈⬛ pic.twitter.com/bnpLrX63yc— くらの (@kuranonn) October 31, 2024
A cat that refuses… Halloween🐈⬛
Masaya Ziki/Kakkoii Onna no Ko to 12cm
Manami Suagano
Minako Uchida
Naruto
今日は #ハロウィーン ！— NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 (@NARUTO_kousiki) October 31, 2024
みなさんの好きな衣装はなんですか？#NARUTO pic.twitter.com/zCp9OaUPmw
Today is Halloween!
What is your favourite costume?
Square Enix
Did we miss any Halloween messages? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!