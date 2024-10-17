Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Game Reveals Vegeta (Mini), Glorio DLC; Kakarot/Xenoverse 2 Games Add Goku (Mini)

The Dragon Ball Daima panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday revealed that Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero , the new game in the Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi arena fighter franchise , is adding Vegeta (Mini) and Glorio from the Dragon Ball Daima anime series as part of its second DLC pack. The panel also revealed the "DAIMA - Adventure Through The Demon Realm Part 1" DLC for the Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot game and Goku (Mini) as a new character for the "FUTURE SAGA Chapter 2" DLC for the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game.

Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot

Dragon Ball Daima

Image via Bandai Namco © 2010 - 2024 Bandai Namco Europe S.A.S

Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero

launched on October 11 for5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via. The game has a Premium Collector's Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and an Ultimate Edition. These editions allowed customers to play the game three days early.

The first 24 announced characters were Goku, Vegeta, and their various forms and transformations. The roster also includes Gohan at various ages and forms, multiple versions of Future Trunks, Master Roshi, Piccolo, Krillin, Yamcha, Tien, Chiaotzu, Yajirobe, Mr. Satan, Videl, Beerus, Whis, Raditz, Nappa, Saibaman, Frieza and his various forms, Frieza Force Soldier, Cui, Dodoria, Zarbon, Guldo, Recoome, Burter, Jeice, Ginyu, Android 17, Android 18, Android 16, Android 19, Dr. Gero (a.k.a. Android 20), Cell and his various forms, Cell Jr., King Cold, different forms of Buu, Spopovich, Dabura, Cabba, Frost, Hit, Goku Black, Zamasu, Jiren, Toppo, Dyspo, Kakunsa, Ribrianne, Roasie, Anilaza, various versions of Baby, Syn Shenron, Omega Shenron, Pan, Bardock, Broly, Cooler, Android 13, Super Garlic Jr., Dr. Wheelo, Lord Slug, Turles, Bojack, Hirudegarn, Tapion, and Janemba. The game also includes Trunks, Goten, Caulifla, Kale, and various fusions of them and of other characters. With the pre-order character Goku (Mini) from the latest Dragon Ball Daima anime, there is a 182-character roster.

The game features Episode Battle, a single-player mode following eight different characters' perspectives: Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, Future Trunks, Frieza, Goku Black, and Jiren. There are choices possibly leading to "what if" scenarios that divert from the original story. Custom Battles allow players to create battles with original scenes that can be uploaded online for others to fight. Within that mode are Bonus Battles, premade scenarios by the developers. In addition to online multiplayer and single-player modes, the game features offline local multiplayer, but limited to the Hyperbolic Time Chamber arena.

Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot launched in January 2020 in both Japan and in the West. The game is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment released a Nintendo Switch port in September 2021, and on Google Stadia in October 2021. Season Pass 2 includes the "Bardock - Alone Against Fate" DLC story, which launched alongside the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions in January 2023. Season Pass 2 includes the 23rd World Tournament DLC, which launched in August 2023, and the "Goku's Next Journey" DLC, which launched in February.

Bandai Namco released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 24. The game got a PS5 release in Japan on May 23. The company released the game for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game launched for Google's now-defunct Stadia gaming platform in December 2019.

The Dragon Ball Daima anime premiered on October 11 on a new anime programming block on Fuji TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT). The first episode had a runtime 10 minutes longer than normal. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on October 11, the same day the anime premiered in Japan. The subtitled stream will be available in the United States, Canada, Latin America including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia. Netflix is streaming the anime, debuting first in Asia on October 14, and then globally on Friday.

Sources: Dragon Ball Daima NYCC panel, Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.