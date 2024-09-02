Dragon Ball Daima Anime Premieres on October 11

Anime will air in new programming block on Fridays at 11:40 p.m.

Image via Dragon Ball franchise's official Twitter account © BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

announced in a press conference on Monday that it will air the anime series in a new anime programming block on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. starting on October 11. The first episode will have a runtime 10 minutes longer than normal.

Comparatively, Dragon Ball Super aired on Sunday mornings at 9:00 a.m. in an hour-long programming block with One Piece . Fuji TV explained that the Sunday morning timeslot was not a nationwide timeslot, but this new timeslot will be on all of Fuji TV 's affiliated networks nationwide, so viewers can more easily watch the series. Fuji TV also stated all episodes on the show are completed.

Dragon Ball Daima will have its world premiere at a special " Dragon Ball Daimatsuri" (with "Daimatsuri" combining the words "Daima" and matsuri, which means festival) event on October 6 at Tokyo Big Sight . There will be three screenings of the anime's first episode at 10:00 a.m., 2:15 p.m., and 6:00 p.m., and cast members will be in attendance during the first two. The event, which commemorates the 40th anniversary of the series, is free, but it requires a lottery for tickets.

Masako Nozawa is returning to voice Son Goku.

Yoshitaka Yashima (animation director on Dragon Ball Super , Digimon franchise) and Aya Komaki ( One Piece series director, episode director on Marie & Gali ) are serving as series directors, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru ( Dragon Ball Z , Digimon franchise) is adapting the late Akira Toriyama 's character designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara ( Digimon Adventure tri. films, 2022 Urusei Yatsura , Cells at Work! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama is credited for the new anime's story and character designs.

In the series, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and other characters throughout the series become younger than usual. However, this is different from a similar plotline in the Dragon Ball GT anime, in which Goku reverts back into a kid after the end of the original series. Although the title "Daima" does not mean anything, the kanji could be interpreted as "Evil" in English.

The Dragon Ball Super television anime series premiered in July 2015 and aired for 131 episodes until March 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on home video. The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film opened in Japan in June 2022, and that August in the United States. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened the film in theaters worldwide.



