Netflix to Stream Dragon Ball Daima Anime in Asia on October 14, Globally on October 18

Image via Dragon Ball franchise's website © BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

announced on Friday that it will stream the anime series, debuting first in Asia on October 14, and then globally on October 18.

Crunchyroll will also begin streaming the anime on October 11, the same day the anime premieres in Japan. The subtitled stream will be available in the United States, Canada, Latin America including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.

Toei Animation and Fathom Events will screen the world premiere of the English dub for the first three episodes of the anime in theaters in the United States on November 10-12.

The anime will premiere on a new anime programming block on Fuji TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT) starting on October 11. The first episode will have a runtime 10 minutes longer than normal.

Dragon Ball Daima will have its world premiere at a special " Dragon Ball Daimatsuri" (with "Daimatsuri" combining the words "Daima" and matsuri, which means festival) event on October 6 at Tokyo Big Sight . There will be three screenings of the anime's first episode at 10:00 a.m., 2:15 p.m., and 6:00 p.m., and cast members will be in attendance during the first two. The event, which commemorates the 40th anniversary of the series, is free, but it requires a lottery for tickets.

Yoshitaka Yashima (animation director on Dragon Ball Super , Digimon franchise ) and Aya Komaki ( One Piece series director, episode director on Marie & Gali ) are serving as series directors, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru ( Dragon Ball Z , Digimon franchise ) is adapting the late Akira Toriyama 's character designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara ( Digimon Adventure tri. films, 2022 Urusei Yatsura , Cells at Work! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama is credited for the new anime's story and character designs.

Zedd feat. C&K . (CLIEVY and KEEN) are performing the opening theme song "Jaka Jaan." ZEDD feat. Ai are performing the ending theme song "Nakama" (Companions), which Zedd composed specifically for the anime. Singer-songwriter Ai wrote the ending theme song's lyrics.

In the series, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and other characters throughout the series become younger than usual. However, this is different from a similar plotline in the Dragon Ball GT anime, in which Goku reverts back into a kid after the end of the original series. Although the title "Daima" does not mean anything, the kanji could be interpreted as "Evil" in English.

The Dragon Ball Super television anime series premiered in July 2015 and aired for 131 episodes until March 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on home video. The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film opened in Japan in June 2022, and that August in the United States. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened the film in theaters worldwide.

