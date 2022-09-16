Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Game Gets Season 2 DLC, Releases on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

1st DLC of season 2 will be based on Bardock story

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Friday that the Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot game will receive a new DLC story as part of a new DLC season pass 2, as well as new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. Bandai Namco Entertainment America unveiled the below trailer for the new DLC story, titled "Bardock - Alone Against Fate," and will be based on the Dragon Ball Z: Bardock - The Father of Goku special.

Both the new season pass 2 and the new PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will debut in 2023.

The game launched in January 2020 in both Japan and in the West. The game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment released a Switch port in September 2021, and on Google Stadia in October 2021.

The first DLC for Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot , "New Power Awakens - Part 1," launched in April 2020 and featured characters Beerus and Whis. In the story, after beating Whis, Goku and Vegeta will be able to use their Super Saiyan God forms. In those forms, the characters will then fight Beerus. The "Part 2" DLC launched in November 2020. The DLC features SSGSS Goku, SSGSS Vegeta, and Golden Frieza. The "Trunks: The Warrior Of Hope" DLC launched on June 11.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

Developed in Japan by video game developer CyberConnect2 ; the game tells the legendary story of DRAGON BALL Z , taking players on an unforgettable adventure to experience over-the-top battles and challenging quests while creating life-long friendships as they crusade to protect Earth from fearsome villains. Additionally, DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT will also present resolutions to long unanswered questions from the DRAGON BALL Z storyline through light-hearted side quests.

The game includes story and gameplay inspired by the Dragon Ball Z anime's Cell Saga and Buu Saga. The game also includes the playable characters Trunks and Bonyu, a new character designed by Akira Toriyama .

The game has English and Japanese audio and supports Neutral-Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese subtitles.

As of last December, the game has reached 7 million units shipped worldwide (including digital versions).

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.