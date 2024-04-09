Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Game Adds Dragon Ball Super Versions of Android 18, Videl as DLC

Videos streamed for 2 characters of upcoming 4-part "Future Saga" DLC

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the Dragon Ball Super versions of Android 18 and Videl will join the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game as characters for the "Future Saga" DLC. The account posted videos of the new characters:

Android 18 (DB Super) will be available in the first chapter of the FUTURE SAGA DLC! With her "Steel Mirage" special skill, dash towards the opponent and attack from behind with a Destructo-Disc... Catch them by surprise! #DBXV2(@dragonballgames)April 9

Play as Videl (DB Super) in the first chapter of the FUTURE SAGA DLC! Use her "Seagull Combination" special skill to close the distance and punch the opponent repeatedly. You can also perform an unguardable spinning kick during the attack! #DBXV2(@dragonballgames)April 9

The "Future Saga" DLC will have four parts, and the first chapter is listed as "coming soon."

Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment America's Twitter account © B.S./S., T.A., BNEI

Bandaiwill release the game on5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 24. The game will get a PS5 release in Japan on May 23.

The company released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game launched for Google 's now-defunct Stadia gaming platform in December 2019.

The first Dragon Ball Xenoverse game shipped for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 in Japan, Europe, and North America in February 2015. The game also debuted on PC via Steam in the same month.

Source: Dragon Ball Games' Twitter account (link 2) via Gematsu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.