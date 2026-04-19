Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Game Announced

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced during the "Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026" event in Los Angeles on Sunday that the previously teased "Age 1000" game project is actually Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 , the third game in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse game series. The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2027.

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The event previewed the character designs for a female version of the player character and a new character Brett.

The company announced the joint project with Toei Animation in January. The game includes a "never-before-seen original character, designed by Akira Toriyama ." Akio Iyoku stated Toriyama was involved in the world-building, characters, and other aspects of the game. The game has been in development for about 6-7 years.

Bandai Namco released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game launched for Google 's now-defunct Stadia gaming platform in December 2019. The company released the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in May 2024. The game got a PS5 release in Japan in the same month.

The first Dragon Ball Xenoverse game shipped for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 in Japan, Europe, and North America in February 2015. The game also debuted on PC via Steam in the same month.