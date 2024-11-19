Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Game's 'Future Saga Chapter 2' DLC Launches on November 21

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Tuesday that it will release the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game's "FUTURE SAGA Chapter 2" DLC on Thursday.

Jiren (Full Power, Ultra Supervillain), God of Destruction Belmod, and Goku (Mini) will join the game as playable characters.

New skills, parallel quests, costumes, accessories, and loading screen illustrations are also included in the update.

The company also revealed that the Dragon Ball: The Breakers eight-person online multiplayer game will introduce Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 as playable characters, along with rewards and multipliers inspired by the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film in season 7 on Wednesday.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC's first chapter added Broly (Restrained) on May 24. There will be four chapters. The Future Saga DLC also includes Vegeta (Super Saiyan God), Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé), Android 18 (DB Super) and Videl (DB Super). The Extra Missions include the Broly Arc, the Goku Black Arc, and the Vegeta Arc.

Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment America's Twitter account © B.S./S., T.A., BNEI

Bandai released the game on5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 24. The game got a PS5 release in Japan on May 23.

The company released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game launched for Google 's now-defunct Stadia gaming platform in December 2019.

The first Dragon Ball Xenoverse game shipped for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 in Japan, Europe, and North America in February 2015. The game also debuted on PC via Steam in the same month.

The Dragon Ball: The Breakers game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in October 2022.

Sources: Email correspondence, Bandai Namco America's YouTube channel via Gematsu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.