Ayano Takeda's 'Sono Hi, Akane wa Sora o Tonda' Novel Gets Manga

Image via Comic Boost X/Twitter account © Gentosha

The official X/Twitter account for Gentosha 's Comic Boost manga website revealed last Friday that author Ayano Takeda 's Sono Hi, Akane wa Sora o Tonda (That Day, Akane Fell From the Sky) novel is inspiring a manga adaptation by Kanan Yamada that will launch on Comic Boost on May 1.

Takeda's original novel's story begins with the death of a high school student named Akane Kawasaki, who fell from her school's roof. The novel follows the aftermath of her death, as students, faculty, parents, and other interested parties debate whether it was even suicide, who filmed the viral video of the incident, if the video even shows Akane herself, whether Akane was bullied or not, or if she ever left a suicide note. In the process, it opens up the small world of the high school, and the insecurities and realities of student life.

Takeda published the original novel in November 2018, and it received a bunko paperback version in 2021.

Takeda is perhaps best known for her Sound! Euphonium ( Hibike! Euphonium ) novel series, which spans multiple books, and inspired Kyoto Animation 's long-running anime adaptation spanning television anime series and films. The anime aired its third and final season in April 2024. The final season is getting the Sound! Euphonium , The Final Movie compilation film project, with the first film opening on April 24.

Takeda and manga creator Musshu 's Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku manga inspired the Flower and Asura television anime adaptation in January 2025. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in December 2025. Takeda and Musshu launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in June 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on March 18.

Takeda's Aisare Nakute mo Betsuni novel inspired both a manga adaptation by SherryLiliy and a live-action film adaptation. Both the manga and the film debuted in July 2025. The manga currently has three volumes.