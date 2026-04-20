Nikumaru's Kōshiki Furin Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga launched on February 24

Image via YanMaga Web © Nikumaru, Kodansha

This year's 21st issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Nikumaru 's Kōshiki Furin ( Official Adultery? ) manga will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in the magazine's 25th issue on April 18 (next week is a double issue for the magazine due to Golden Week).

The manga centers on Fumiya, an office worker married for seven years. He loves his wife very much, but he has trouble with her being unresponsive when it comes to having sex. One day, the couple gets torn apart by the government, and is forced to live together with a "new partner." Suddenly, they are a part of state-sanctioned affairs, which the government carries out to combat the declining birthrate.

Nikumaru launched the manga in Young Magazine and on the YanMaga Web manga website on February 24 earlier this year.

Nikumaru 's Someone's Girlfriend manga ended in November 2025. The manga launched on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry platform as a regular series in September 2022, after it first appeared as a one-shot on the website in 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in December 2025. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and released the fifth volume on January 20.

Nikumaru debuted the Bad Girl four-panel manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine in December 2020. Houbunsha published the manga's fifth volume in July 2025. Yen Press publishes the series in English and shipped the first volume on March 24. The series inspired a television anime, which debuted in July 2025.