Kodansha USA Licenses As the Gods Will, India Calling Me Now, Sheeta's Little Big World, 7 More Manga

Kodansha USA announced at New York Comic Con on Sunday eight new print releases and two new digital releases in English.

In addition, the company announced it will release new volumes of the Blue Lock manga in print every month starting in July 2025 until the manga catches up with the Japanese release. Kodansha USA also stated that due to popular demand The Drops of God manga will return to print in its 2-in-1 omnibus volumes.

Kodansha USA also announced it is partnering with Barnes & Noble to release a variant edition of Kōji Suzuki 's Ring novel, and will release Tetsuko Kuroyanagi 's Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window : The Sequel novel in fall 2025.

The company will also release Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier Manga Box Set 1 and Katsuhiro Ōtomo 's Akira Hardcover Collection in fall 2025.

New Digital Licenses

Title: As the Gods Will

Authors: Muneyuki Kaneshiro (story), Akeji Fujimura (art)

Release date: November 12

Summary: Deep down inside, high school student Shun Takahata craves for some excitement in his boring life…but his teacher's head randomly exploding isn't exactly what he had in mind. And when some of his classmates suddenly suffer the same fate, he begins to realize he's been thrust into a series of deadly supernatural children's games. Shun and fellow survivors are completely in the dark, not knowing who's responsible, why it's happening, or when it will end. To have any hope of unraveling the mystery behind the gruesome games, they'll first have to outlast the games…and each other.



Title: India Calling Me Now

Author: Terako Shima

Release date: December 10

Summary: After years of struggling to get her work published, 28-year old manga artist Natsume is on the brink of giving up. When her boyfriend gets transferred to India and asks her to come, she takes it as a sign to finally let go of the dreams she'd pursued her whole life. But when she arrives and realizes that he sees her as little more than a dutiful future housewife, she dumps him on the spot and finds herself all alone in an unfamiliar land. Through her encounters with the resilient and radiant women she meets there, Natsume slowly finds the strength to follow her dreams once again.



New Print Licenses for Fall 2025

Title: Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition

Authors: Osamu Nishi (story), hiroja (art)

Summary: Get ready to meet the lovable cast of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun as you've never seen them before!

In this brand-new spinoff of the runaway hit series, Iruma is a dirt-poor but unfailingly cheerful young boy who grows up in a ruthless city slum. One day, Iruma gives an injured old man his last loaf of bread and nurses the stranger back to health—only to find out that the elder gent is none other than Don Sullivan, head of the Babyl Mafia! Soon after, Don Sullivan comes back, whisks Iruma away, and begs the boy to become his grandson. And just like that, Iruma begins his new life as the next in line to lead a gigantic gang of—dare we say—demonic mafiosos!



Title: Sheeta's Little Big World

Author: Yuki Kamba

Summary: Sheeta and Nala live happily inside a hollowed-out log with their fellow “littlefolk,” who stand no taller than a blade of grass. When Nala runs off one day to investigate a mysterious smoke signal, Sheeta must summon all his wit and courage as he sets off in pursuit. Rats, ants, weasels, giants… The wide world is full of dangers, but the plucky Sheeta will stop at nothing to find his friend. A charming new adventure manga for young readers and teens alike.



Title: A Curtain Call for You

Authors: Shiho Satou (story), Kiki Emoda (art)

Summary: Shy, mousy Sakura Akutsu is content to keep her adventures confined to the pages of her notebook—until the brash, outgoing new transfer student Tsubame Hiiragi gets her hands on it, that is. The two secretly share the stories Sakura spins, but soon that secret proves too big to keep, and Tsubame whisks Sakura into a glittering world she could never have imagined!

As Sakura learns to be confident in who she is and ignore what others think, Tsubame learns to go below the surface and dig deep for emotional truths that may have eluded her... Together they'll learn about art, love, truth, and most of all, the theater...!

This creative and emotionally rich series uses every visual tool available to express the confusion and elation of adolescence.



Title: You Can’t Bluff the Sharp-Eyed Sister

Authors: Natsu Hyūga (story), Yo Asami (art), Chiho Shinishi (original character designs)

Summary: In a sleepy countryside church, Chloe plays the part of a prim and naïve novice, studying to become a priestess. But when night falls, she sneaks out in disguise to win big money at cards!

Despite her best efforts, word gets around, and one day a handsome young holy knight named Heraldo—known as a rising star in the capital—arrives to enlist her help. A murder two years ago threatens the stability of the kingdom, and Heraldo thinks this card shark in sister's clothes can solve it using her Gift—the rare blessing that allows someone to use magic. Little does Heraldo know, there's nothing supernatural about Chloe's winning streak. She's just got a quick wit, and sharp eyes! Will that be enough to survive the den of devils that is the royal palace?



Title: My Instructor Won't Yield

Author: Deme Kingyobachi

Summary: A quirky, sweet BL romance that'll have you turning the page at full throttle!

Chiba's kind manner, clear guidance, and pretty face easily make him the favorite instructor of every female student at the driving school where he works. But, while he'll play up his charms to get good reviews, Chiba is diligent about politely—but firmly—rejecting any romantic gestures or advances that may come his way. His well-crafted persona is put to the test when he is matched with the mysterious Yaotome, a new student gaining a reputation of his own as the “Sharp-Suited Prince.” Despite his cool looks and demeanor, Yaotome can hardly compose himself when Chiba begins their lesson. Is it just nerves, or is there something more to it…?



Title: Shoot Juliet Down

Author: Komachi Katsura

Summary: Love is a brutal battle between vanity and desire.

Amidst the dark glamor of host club Velvet Kiss, Juri—also called Juliet—commands a vice-like grip on the number one position. Impressed by this poker-faced beauty's supreme reign, newbie and number-two host Akatsuki decides he must learn Juliet's secrets—and shoot him down from the top of the pack. But Akatsuki's first up-close taste of Juliet's intoxicating charm leaves him craving more than he'd expected. And as he may soon learn, some secrets are better left in their bottles, and the bullet that shoots through one heart might take out more than it bargained for…



Title: Nezumi's First Love

Author: Riku Ōseto

Summary: Here's the sweet, bloody yakuza love story we've all been waiting for! Nezumi was raised by the mob to be an emotionless killing machine, but a chance encounter in an arcade leads to a romance at total odds with everything she's known. Equal parts ultraviolence and kawaii, Nezumi's First Love turns both the hitman and love comedy genres on their heads!



Title: Before You Go Extinct

Authors: Takashi Ushiroyato (story), Kanato Abiko (art)

Summary: A darkly comic look at the meaning and meaninglessness of life, through the eyes of various adorable and occasionally psychopathic species facing extinction.

A humble rock is at the center of this transmigratory tale of two souls who take the form of penguins, otters, crows, and more as they learn about the the value of culture, the beauty of play in the face of capitalist pressure to produce and reproduce, and the power of love in the face of total annihilation.

