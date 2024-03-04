sora's Tsuiraku JK to Haijin Kyōshi Manga Ends in 5 Chapters

Manga launched in 2017

This year's seventh issue of'smagazine announced on Tuesday that's(Fallen High School Girl and Disabled Teacher) manga will end in five chapters.

The manga's story begins right when high school student Mikoto Ochiai is attempting to take her own life by jumping off the school's roof, but a teacher named Jin Haiba walks in on her and persuades her to stop, suggesting that she try a relationship with him before dying.

The manga creator sora launched the manga in Hana to Yume in July 2017, initially intended to be a short series, but eventually developing into a long-term serialization. Hakusensha will publish the manga's 19th compiled book volume on April 19.

A live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2023.

The sora moniker is the pen name of Sora Mizuki . Mizuki launched the The Story of Our Unlikely Love manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in 2017, and ended it with the manga's second volume in 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English, and it released both volumes in English. Mizuki also draws the A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom manga, alongside writer Tail Yuzuhara . The manga launched in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker service in December 2018, and is ongoing. Yen Press licensed the manga.