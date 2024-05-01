Mononoke Anime Film's Trailer Unveils More Cast, Aina The End's Theme Song

Twin Engine debuted the full trailer (with subtitles in Simplified Chinese, English, Japanese, and Spanish) and a main visual for the Gekijōban Mononoke: Karakasa (Paper Umbrella) anime film on Thursday. The trailer announces more cast members, and it also announces and previews the theme song "Love Sick" by singer Aina The End .

Image courtesy of Twin Engine © Twin Engine

The newly announced cast members are (from left to right in the image above):

Kana Hanazawa as Kitagawa, a maid Asa looks up to

as Kitagawa, a maid Asa looks up to Haruka Tomatsu as Botan Ōtomo, a lady-in-waiting with high status from a distinguished family

as Botan Ōtomo, a lady-in-waiting with high status from a distinguished family Yōko Hikasa as Fuki Tokita, who gains favor with Tenshi despite her low commoner status

as Fuki Tokita, who gains favor with Tenshi despite her low commoner status Yūko Kaida as Awashima, a maid and Kayama's direct subordinate

as Awashima, a maid and Kayama's direct subordinate Yukana as Mugitani, a maid who trains Asa and Kame

as Mugitani, a maid who trains Asa and Kame Yūki Kaji as Saburōmaru, a samurai dispatched by the shogunate to the ōoku (inner palace) as a guard

as Saburōmaru, a samurai dispatched by the shogunate to the (inner palace) as a guard Jun Fukuyama as Hiramoto, another fellow samurai

as Hiramoto, another fellow samurai Daisuke Hosomi as Sakashita, a guard between the ōoku and the nanatsuguchi (maids' side entrance)

as Sakashita, a guard between the and the (maids' side entrance) Miyu Irino as Tenshi (Emperor), a symbol of the shogunate with the highest status

as Tenshi (Emperor), a symbol of the shogunate with the highest status Kenjiro Tsuda as Hokuto Mizorogi, the priest of the ōoku

The previously announced cast members include (from left to right in the image above, starting with second character):

The film will open in Japan on July 26. The film was previously slated to open last year, but was delayed . Alongside the announcement of the delay in February 2023, the film's staff also announced thatwould no longer reprise the role of the Medicine Seller as originally planned.will instead voice the protagonist the Medicine Seller in the film.

Kenji Nakamura is returning to direct the Mononoke film, with production at Twin Engine . The staff also includes:

The Mononoke anime premiered in 2007 and aired for 12 episodes. The series is a spinoff of the Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales anime. Specifically, it follows the medicine seller from the "Bakeneko" (Goblin Cat) arc. The Mononoke anime has five arcs, the last of which is titled "Bakeneko."

Kenji Nakamura directed the television anime at Toei Animation , and Takashi Hashimoto designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

The anime previously streamed on Crunchyroll , but is currently available on other streaming services such as The Roku Channel and Netflix . New Video Group released the series on DVD in North America in 2014.

